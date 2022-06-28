Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights

Selena Gomez has recently spoken out against US Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade, ending women’s constitutional right to abortion.



While speaking to Variety magazine at the Only Murders in the Building season two red carpet premiere, the singer-actress revealed that she was “not happy with this decision”.

“It’s about voting. It’s about getting men to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that,” remarked the 28-year-old.

The Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker also pointed out her recent Twitter post in which she discussed about Planned Parenthood’s resources especially for those who wanted to “challenge the court’s verdict”.

It read, “Please support Planned Parenthood Action… I am fearful of what will happen to those without the necessary means to have access to a safe, legal abortion.”

She also wrote, “Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story.”

Apart from Gomez, several celebrities like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and others had used their social media platforms to voice out against the “landmark ruling”.