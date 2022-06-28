Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

File Footage

Kim Kardashian showered love on sister Khloe Kardashian with a laving tribute on her 38th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star dropped a series of snaps with Khloe as they both eat pizza.

“Happy Birthday to my number #1 ride or die @khloekardashian,” the Skims founder captioned the post. “I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend!”

“No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you,” Kim added.

“I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way,” Kim shared.

“I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you,” she penned.

Kim’s wishes seems to be coming true as Khloe has moved on from her devastating break up from Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal.

The Revenge Body alum is dating a private equity investor as per reports by Us Weekly and if a new report by People is to be believed Khloe is 'feeling good about herself' after newfound romance.








