Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed by the royals during their recent visit to UK for Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal couple, who stepped down from duties and settled in California, appeared at the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in their first public engagement with the royal family since 2020.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, future king Prince Charles gave ‘biggest insult’ to Harry and Meghan at the thanksgiving service during the jubilee celebrations.

The International Business Times report claims Prince Charles did not acknowledge Meghan and Harry’s presence, however, the heir to throne was very affectionate towards Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Charles also blew a kiss to Kate Middleton while greeting each other at the cathedral.

Neil Sean, citing sources, says it was a ‘slight’ to Harry and Meghan.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the royal expert said, “According to a very good source, that's one of the things that Harry and Meghan now feel very slighted by."

Sean went on to say, "In fact, some are saying, [this] is the biggest insult that they've received since they departed, of course, and decided to become Megxit."