 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s biggest insult since Megxit revealed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed by the royals during their recent visit to UK for Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal couple, who stepped down from duties and settled in California, appeared at the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in their first public engagement with the royal family since 2020.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, future king Prince Charles gave ‘biggest insult’ to Harry and Meghan at the thanksgiving service during the jubilee celebrations.

The International Business Times report claims Prince Charles did not acknowledge Meghan and Harry’s presence, however, the heir to throne was very affectionate towards Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Charles also blew a kiss to Kate Middleton while greeting each other at the cathedral.

Neil Sean, citing sources, says it was a ‘slight’ to Harry and Meghan.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the royal expert said, “According to a very good source, that's one of the things that Harry and Meghan now feel very slighted by."

Sean went on to say, "In fact, some are saying, [this] is the biggest insult that they've received since they departed, of course, and decided to become Megxit."

More From Entertainment:

Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'

Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'
Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split
Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France

Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France
Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

Kim Kardashian's carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash

Kim Kardashian's carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash
Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'

Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with Emme

Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with Emme
Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK revealed

Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK revealed
Queen shows she can stand unsupported as she steps off the Royal train unaided in Scotland

Queen shows she can stand unsupported as she steps off the Royal train unaided in Scotland

Latest

view all