Inside Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shared a glimpse of her 38th birthday celebrations with her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian and has sent the internet into a meltdown.



Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star, 38, posted swoon-worthy snaps of her get-together as she looked sensational in a pink mini dress.

She was joined by her sister Kim 41, and mother Kris, 66, along with other family members to celebrate her birthday with a lunch at her momager's $20million Hidden Hills mega-mansion on Monday.





She channeled Barbie as she showcased her incredible figure in a clinging pink latex mini dress for the occasion, accessorizing her look with a chunky gold necklace.

In one snap, Khloe gave the peace sign as she took a selfie with her four-year-old daughter True Thompson, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, and her five-year-old niece Dream Renée Kardashian.

Meanwhile, her sister Kim, 41, shared a clip of herself dancing to Doja Cat's popular hit Kiss Me More as their elusive brother Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance by entering her frame.



In another insight into the festivities, grandmother-of-eleven Kris donned a billowy green gown and could not stop gushing over how much she loved her daughter.

'I gave birth 38 years ago!' Kris beamed while embracing Khloé.

'Like and I'm going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day I gave birth. So, come on little Miss Barbie. I love you!'

'You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full.