 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie placed royal ban at wedding: Details

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

file footage

Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in a royal wedding in 2018, and as per reports, made sure that her wedding was meaningful for the couple.

Although royal weddings are known to have special instructions or quirks, Princess Eugenie’s wedding took the cake for what seems to be the most meaningful ban; according to reports, the royal wanted her wedding to be environmentally friendly!

Talking to Vogue just before her wedding in 2018, Eugenie revealed: “My whole house is anti-plastic now, and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well.”

To ensure the same at her wedding, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank asked their guests to avoid throwing confetti as the couple would exit St George’s Chapel in an effort to reduce nonbiodegradable trash.

Eugenie and Brooksbank then enjoyed an environmentally friendly wedding reception at her father Prince Andrew’s home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, where the party was said to be straw-free and included food with little or no packaging.

The princess’ older sister Princess Beatrice tied the knot during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was also an eco-friendly bride, with not only a borrowed wedding dress but also recycled heels and the Queen’s tiara. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince William’s viral video triggers Palace reaction: ‘Breach of privacy!’

Prince William’s viral video triggers Palace reaction: ‘Breach of privacy!’
Ghislaine Maxwell responds to victims: 'I'm sorry for the pain you experienced'

Ghislaine Maxwell responds to victims: 'I'm sorry for the pain you experienced'
Drake moves past Eminem and Kanye West on all-time Number One album list

Drake moves past Eminem and Kanye West on all-time Number One album list
Inside Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Inside Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian
Megan Fox matches up to Machine Gun Kelly fashion game with pink hair: PHOTOS

Megan Fox matches up to Machine Gun Kelly fashion game with pink hair: PHOTOS
Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing over sex trafficking as victims deliver harrowing statements

Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing over sex trafficking as victims deliver harrowing statements
Mary Mara, ER actor, drowns in New York river

Mary Mara, ER actor, drowns in New York river
Prince William erupts at ‘disgusting’ paparazzi in viral video: ‘How dare you?’

Prince William erupts at ‘disgusting’ paparazzi in viral video: ‘How dare you?’

Ashley Roberts, Amanda Holden set internet ablaze with THESE pictures

Ashley Roberts, Amanda Holden set internet ablaze with THESE pictures
Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart

Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart
Piers Morgan reacts to Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau’s joke about Putin

Piers Morgan reacts to Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau’s joke about Putin
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed

Latest

view all