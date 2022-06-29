Eminem shares behind-the-scene picture from video shoot with Snoop Dogg

Eminem on Tuesday shared a selfie with Snoop Dogg, days after the two American rappers collaborated for a new track.

According to the Detroit rapper, the selfie was a part of behind-the-scene footage from their video shoot

More than a half a million people reacted to the picture within a couple of hours after Eminem shared it on Instagram.





Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for a new song, “From the D 2 the LBC.”

The track was released with a music video directed by James Larese.

The video, which has been watched by millions of people, switches between live footage of the rappers and an animated world where they transform into Bored Ape-looking avatars.

The rappers shout out their respective hometowns on the track, apparently putting to rest any territorial beef. “Put your doobies high if you reside in 213, let’s see them blunts raised,” they rap. “Whether you east side or west side of the 313, let’s see them guns blaze.”

Taking to social media, Eminem and Snoop Dogg shared the video.

The collaboration comes months after they performed together at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

The song is their second collaboration since they ended their beef which started after Snoop Dogg said he doesn't think Eminem is one of the greatest rappers of all time.