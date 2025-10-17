Jeanine Mason becomes a mom, welcomes baby boy with husband Nicholas

Jeanine Mason has welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Marcelo, with her hubby, Nicholas.

The Roswell, New Mexico actress announced the joyful news on Thursday on social media.

"Sorry I missed the @crossonprime panel at @newyorkcomiccon friends! But I have a really good reason," penned Jeanine on Instagram.

"Marcelo is here, Our hearts can barely handle it. 'Mi cielo'.' And that’s it really, it’s as big as the whole sky. Welcome my little guy," she added.

Along with a caption, the 34-year-old actress shared a sweet post of herself with her newborn wrapped in her arms.

As the post went viral, several fans and friends rushed to the comment section to shower the new parents with warm wishes.

"I can’t wait to meet him!!! Congratulations mama," wrote actress Francia Raisa.

Chloe Bridges also congratulated the couple, penning "Welcome, Marcelo!!!"

In September, Jeanine announced her pregnancy on a photo-sharing app by posting multiple photos. In the shared image, she showed off her growing baby bump.

"The most excited and scared we’ve ever been. We can hardly wait. Little guy’s coming and soon," the WondLa actress penned.



