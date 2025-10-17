Nicole Kidman reveals tips to ‘reconnect' post Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman talks about dealing with heartbreak post Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman is keeping herself busy after she announced her shocking split from Keith Urban.

As per relationship expert, Susie Kim, her jam-packed schedule is actually a healthy coping mechanism post the separation.

The Paddington actress made headlines this month as she attended Paris Fashion Week alongside her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14.

Simultaneously, Nicole also stepped out as Chanel's latest brand ambassador, one of her first public appearances since the divorce news spread.

Kim states that the 58-year-old's busy itinerary over the past few weeks is actually a positive way of healing in the wake of her marriage break-up.

“I think it really helps to keep busy and reconnect with or keep engaged with all of the things that you love,” Kim told nine.com.au.

“Usually during the break-up, you've invested less time in some of the things that you've loved, or maybe you've lost contact with some of your friends,” she added.

Kim then explained that it was a good time to stay busy and just do things that make her happy.

“Get back into your really healthy routines, like exercise and seeing your friends and family,” she said and even encouraged Nicole to “reinvigorate” her interests and hobbies and even discover new ones.

It is pertinent to mention that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced their shocking divorce after 19 years of marriage, with the couple tying the knot in 2006.