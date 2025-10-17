 
KISS guitarist Ace Frehley dead at 74 after recent health struggles

The musician was also famously known as 'The Spaceman'

Nimah Saleem
October 17, 2025

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of KISS, has died at 74.

The rock and roll icon passed away weeks after suffering a fall at his home. His family confirmed his death in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to surround him with love, peace, and prayers,” the statement read.

“We cherish his laughter and celebrate his strength, generosity, and the magic he brought to everyone around him. The magnitude of his passing is beyond comprehension. Ace’s memory will live on forever.”

Frehley co-founded KISS in 1973, giving the band its trademark space-inspired flair and iconic guitar sound on hits like Shock Me and Detroit Rock City.

He left the band in the early 1980s to pursue a solo career, but later reunited with KISS for their wildly successful 1996 reunion tour and remained until 2002.

However, Frehley had been teasing new solo material earlier this year, calling it “some of my best work in decades.” His final social media post in September thanked fans for their “endless love and patience,” promising, “I’m not done yet.”

Earlier this month, he had canceled the rest of his 2025 tour due to ongoing health complications.

Tributes poured in across the rock world. Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello wrote on Instagram, “The legendary Space Ace Frehley inspired generations to love rock ‘n’ roll and rock ‘n’ roll guitar playing. His timeless riffs, the smoke from his Les Paul, and that unforgettable spacey swagger — they’ll never fade. Thank you, Ace, for a lifetime of great music and memories.”

Gene Simmons also shared a short tribute, writing, “Heartbroken. A true original. We shared the stage, the chaos, and the magic. Rest in peace, Ace.”

