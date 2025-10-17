 
Al Pacino mourns 'my partner' Diane Keaton in emotional statement

October 17, 2025

Al Pacino is mourning the death of his "partner" and "friend," Diane Keaton, who brought "happiness" in his life.

The American actor revealed to Deadline that he was "shaken" by the news of his former romantic partner's death.

For the unversed, Keaton passed away at the age of 79 due to pneumonia on October 11.

Pacino, who has been recovering from the shock news, dated Keaton on-and-off from 1971 to 1987.

"When I first heard the news, I was shaken," he told the outlet on Thursday.

The 85-year-old actor continued: "Diane was my partner, my friend, someone who brought me happiness and on more than one occasion influenced the direction of my life. Though over 30 years has past since we were together, the memories remain vivid, and with her passing, they have returned with a force that is both painful and moving."

Recalling Keaton's remarkable career and achievements, Pacino gushed, "She lived without limits, and everything she touched carried her unmistakable energy. She opened doors for others, inspired generations and embodied a once-in-a-lifetime gift that radiated through her work and her life."

He concluded his statement with, "People will miss her, but more than that, they will remember her. She left a mark that cannot fade. She was unstoppable, resilient and above all, deeply human. I will always remember her. She could fly — and in my heart, she always will."

