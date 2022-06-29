Kate Middleton 'struggled' to become a royal like Princess Diana: Here's Why

Kate Middleton struggles in the royal family are being compared to late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge and future Queen of UK, Kate married into the royal family a 'shy' individual, much like the Princess of Wales.

Talking about the two, expert Andrew Morton reveals: "I realised after watching the Royal Family for all these years that it takes a long, long time to really understand what it is like to be royal.

"Catherine Middleton has spent ten, twelve years coming to terms with it.

"It just takes a long time to absorb yourself into it".

He added: "Catherine was quite a shy person, so making speeches and being in the public was something of an ordeal but I think she's overcome that.



"She reminds me so much of Diana.

"She [Diana] struggled for a few years to come to terms with what it is like to be a princess."