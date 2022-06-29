Mandy Moore puts health first as she cancels remaining show dates: Photo

Mandy Moore recently decided to cancel her tour for 2022 because of her pregnancy.



On Tuesday, the This is Us star, who is expecting her second baby with hubby Taylor Goldsmith, announced on her Instagram that she would not continue with her tour because of her health conditions.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022,” she began.

“It has been an honour and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you,” wrote the singer-actress.

Mandy elaborated, “When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are travelling (long hours on the busy and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.”

She went on to add, “I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.

The crooner also informed her fans about the tickets refund in the post, adding, “they will be refunded at place of purchase”.

