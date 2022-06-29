 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Mandy Moore puts health first as she cancels remaining show dates: Photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Mandy Moore puts health first as she cancels remaining show dates: Photo
Mandy Moore puts health first as she cancels remaining show dates: Photo

Mandy Moore recently decided to cancel her tour for 2022 because of her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, the This is Us star, who is expecting her second baby with hubby Taylor Goldsmith, announced on her Instagram that she would not continue with her tour because of her health conditions.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022,” she began.

“It has been an honour and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you,” wrote the singer-actress.

Mandy elaborated, “When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are travelling (long hours on the busy and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.”

She went on to add, “I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.

The crooner also informed her fans about the tickets refund in the post, adding, “they will be refunded at place of purchase”. 

See here:


More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?

Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?
Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’

Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’
Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives

Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives
Prince William, Kate Middleton pay heartfelt tribute to Deborah James

Prince William, Kate Middleton pay heartfelt tribute to Deborah James
Ghislaine Maxwell used Andrew as 'big card' to capture 'beautiful people'

Ghislaine Maxwell used Andrew as 'big card' to capture 'beautiful people'
Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas’ belly roll on Dancing With Myself: Watch

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas’ belly roll on Dancing With Myself: Watch
Britney Spears’ hubby Sam Asghari dishes on his ‘fairytale’ wedding

Britney Spears’ hubby Sam Asghari dishes on his ‘fairytale’ wedding
Naomie Harris discusses about impact of Johnny Depp’s victory on MeToo movement

Naomie Harris discusses about impact of Johnny Depp’s victory on MeToo movement
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez upcoming birthday plans revealed

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez upcoming birthday plans revealed
Chris Pratt criticises religion while denying attending controversial church

Chris Pratt criticises religion while denying attending controversial church
Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

Latest

view all