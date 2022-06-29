 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Jennifer Lopez feels proud of her child Emme Maribel Muñiz after they started going by gender neutral pronouns.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine as per The Mirror that JLo always encouraged both her kids to follow whatever their heart desires.

"Jen is so proud of Emme and the beautiful young person they've turned out to be," the source spilled to the outlet.

"She's always encouraged Emme and Max to follow whatever path they feel is best, and she's hoping it sets an example to other parents,” the statement added.

"Emme is very sweet, thoughtful kid - and so talented, it's looking like they will go into showbiz at some point, whether it's singing, acting or dancing," the insider concluded.

The actor – singer introduced her 14-year-old child using gender neutral pronouns for the first time at her recent concert at Dodgers Stadium.

Lopez said on stage, "The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.”

"They are very, very busy, booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time,” she added. “So if you will indulge me."

