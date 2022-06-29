 
pakistan
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Pervez Musharraf still in Dubai, news about him being transferred to Rawalpindi fake: sources

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. — Twitter/ @SirLifeCoach/file
  • Sources close to Musharraf say news circulating regarding him being transferred to Rawalpindi is fake.
  • Earlier, some other sources claimed Musharraf shifted to Rawalpindi three days ago.
  • Musharraf is critically ill these days as he is suffering from amyloidosis.

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is currently in Dubai, Geo News reported, citing well-informed sources, who denied rumours of him being shifted to Rawalpindi.

According to sources close to Musharraf, the news circulating on social media regarding him being transferred to Rawalpindi is fake.

Earlier, some other sources had claimed that Musharraf was shifted to Rawalpindi three days ago and was being treated at a hospital there. Reports also revealed that security was increased in the vicinity of the area and an alert was also issued in this regard.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar earlier said that the former president was critically ill, mentioning that the military leadership believes that their former chief should be brought back to Pakistan; however, the final decision in this regard would be taken by his family.

Musharraf’s family, however, said that they were reviewing the medical, legal and security challenges before deciding on the ex-army chief's return to Pakistan.

Tariq Aziz, Musharraf's close friend, had said that the ailing former military ruler wanted to return to his homeland, but his doctors had advised against air travel.

Musharraf, 78, is critically ill these days as he is suffering from a condition called amyloidosis.

In 2014, Musharraf was indicted for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007. The former military ruler left the country in March 2016 for Dubai to seek medical treatment and hasn't returned to Pakistan since. 

