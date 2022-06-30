Ricky Martin’s former manager sues singer over breach of contract

Ricky Martin has recently been accused for more than three million dollars for “unpaid commissions” by his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker.



According to Variety magazine, the Nobody Wants to Be Lonely hit-maker was managed by Drucker for two “separate periods”.

The reason, according to former manager, was “because his personal and professional lives were in absolute turmoil”.

Reportedly, Drucker filed the lawsuit with Los Angeles Central District Court on Wednesday.

In the complaint, she claimed that she “guided Martin through recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals and other professional endeavours”.

The complaint also mentioned the Puerto Rican singer’s North American tour with Enrique Iglesias.

“With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions,” stated the 15-page complaint as per outlet.

Drucker also cited the incident that apparently happened in September 2020 in the lawsuit.

She alleged, “Martin was threatened with a “potentially career-ending allegation.”

Nevertheless, the ex-manager argued that it was “because of my guidance, the crooner was able to emerge unscathed and proceed with his professional resurgence”.

The complaint stated that Martin “regularly manipulated and lied to Drucker, which eventually led to her resignation in April this year”.

Drucker alleged that the singer-songwriter “threatened her to remain silent with a non-disclosure agreement” but reports suggested that she declined the offer.

The outlet reported that the former manager has demanded a trial by jury “on all issues”.

No comments have been made by the singer up till now.