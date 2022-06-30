Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby

Cardi B recently admitted how she wanted a “tummy tuck” nine months after giving birth to her son.



On Wednesday, the Grammy winner turned to Instagram stories and spoke up on her weight gain post pregnancy.

In the clip, the singer-songwriter could be seen wearing a white tee and sipping on a coffee while she complaint about her “waistline”.

“This stomach, it’s giving tummy tuck,” she began.

Cardi continued, “Like, it’s not bad but I just don’t like this extra little skin.”

The WAP star added, “I am a little heavier than usual, but I don't like it, I want to get rid of it”.

To this end, the 29-year-old declared, “I think my son Wavey, like, did me wrong. So, I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the surgery. I’m over it.”

However, she quipped, “Me and surgery goes together bad. Real bad. “

According to PEOPLE, Cardi, who shares a three-year-old daughter with her hubby Offset, announced the birth of her second baby in September. The couple reportedly revealed baby boy’s name last month