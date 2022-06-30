 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby
Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby

Cardi B recently admitted how she wanted a “tummy tuck” nine months after giving birth to her son.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner turned to Instagram stories and spoke up on her weight gain post pregnancy.

In the clip, the singer-songwriter could be seen wearing a white tee and sipping on a coffee while she complaint about her “waistline”.

“This stomach, it’s giving tummy tuck,” she began.

Cardi continued, “Like, it’s not bad but I just don’t like this extra little skin.”

Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby

The WAP star added, “I am a little heavier than usual, but I don't like it, I want to get rid of it”.

To this end, the 29-year-old declared, “I think my son Wavey, like, did me wrong. So, I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the surgery. I’m over it.”

However, she quipped, “Me and surgery goes together bad. Real bad. “

According to PEOPLE, Cardi, who shares a three-year-old daughter with her hubby Offset, announced the birth of her second baby in September. The couple reportedly revealed baby boy’s name last month

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place

Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place
Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’

Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’
Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer

Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer
Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer
Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Kourtney Kardashian keeping Travis Barker in good spirits amid hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian keeping Travis Barker in good spirits amid hospitalization
Amber Heard to face another legal battle after losing Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard to face another legal battle after losing Johnny Depp case
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s snaps sparking reconciliation rumours a ‘PR Stunt’?

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s snaps sparking reconciliation rumours a ‘PR Stunt’?
Stephen King spills beans about one movie he ‘ever walks out’

Stephen King spills beans about one movie he ‘ever walks out’
Meghan Markle accused of ‘inserting British drama in American politics’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘inserting British drama in American politics’
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox finally address marriage rumours

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox finally address marriage rumours

Latest

view all