 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian keeping Travis Barker in good spirits amid hospitalization

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

File Footage 

Kourtney Kardashian 'won't leave' hubby Travis Barker's side after he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis as per recent reports.

The reality TV star is trying her best to keep hubby in good spirits after the medical emergency took him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain," an insider told E! News about how the 43-year-old is coping with the situation.

While another source spilled to People Magazine that "Kourtney won't leave his side," adding, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."

Talking about the Blink-182 drummer, the source added, "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

However, Barker is now “OK and is doing better today," as he is “getting the best care at Cedars” as per the sources. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place

Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place
Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’

Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’
Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer

Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer
Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer
Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby

Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby
Amber Heard to face another legal battle after losing Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard to face another legal battle after losing Johnny Depp case
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s snaps sparking reconciliation rumours a ‘PR Stunt’?

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s snaps sparking reconciliation rumours a ‘PR Stunt’?
Stephen King spills beans about one movie he ‘ever walks out’

Stephen King spills beans about one movie he ‘ever walks out’
Meghan Markle accused of ‘inserting British drama in American politics’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘inserting British drama in American politics’
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox finally address marriage rumours

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox finally address marriage rumours

Latest

view all