Kourtney Kardashian keeping Travis Barker in good spirits amid hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian 'won't leave' hubby Travis Barker's side after he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis as per recent reports.

The reality TV star is trying her best to keep hubby in good spirits after the medical emergency took him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain," an insider told E! News about how the 43-year-old is coping with the situation.

While another source spilled to People Magazine that "Kourtney won't leave his side," adding, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."

Talking about the Blink-182 drummer, the source added, "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

However, Barker is now “OK and is doing better today," as he is “getting the best care at Cedars” as per the sources.