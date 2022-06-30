Nina Dobrev opens up about ‘awkward relationship drama’ over Vampire Diaries role

Nina Dobrev opens up on ‘awkward relationship drama’ over Vampire Diaries role

Nina Dobrev recently revealed how her role on The Vampire Diaries resulted in her break-up with ex-boyfriend.



According to US Weekly, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star mentioned that she "got cast" for the role and her then-boyfriend didn’t, which caused “major relationship drama” for her at that time.

“They were gonna choose him for the role of Damon Salvatore,” said the 33-year-old on Wednesday’s episode XOXO podcast.

“They ended up not choosing him, but I got cast. And then it got awkward,” she remarked.

The Flatliners actress disclosed that they both called off the relationship before she landed the role in the hit series.

“We broke up,” declared the star.

To note, Nina is currently in a relationship with professional snowboarder Shaun White and last month, they made a stylish appearance at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.