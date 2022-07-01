 
Logan Paul strengthens his position in the WWE wrestling world

Logan Paul's foray into professional wrestling has just taken a more long-term turn.

Paul, a social media sensation and professional boxer who has recently made an appearance for WWE, revealed on Thursday that he has joined the organization, although he made no mention of the specifics of the contract or his intended position.

The 27-years-old YouTube personality revealed it in a tweet, along with two images of his signing the contract with interim CEO Stephanie McMahon, executive vice president of global talent strategy and development for the brand Triple H.

According to ESPN, Paul will take part in a number of WWE premium live events during the course of the multi-year contract, which will last until 2023. According to ESPN, he will also be featured on broadcasts in between games.

