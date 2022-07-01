 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but have only told their inner circle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly got engaged 'a few months’ ago but the couple has kept the news out of the limelight.

According to The Sun, the 32-year-old singer, who previously had a series of ill-fated relationships, has been wearing an engagement ring out of the public eye.

An insider spilt the beans to the outlet on Wednesday, “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love.”

“They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends,” the source added.

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

The insider continued, “Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn't even told some of her team about the engagement.”

The lovebirds are trying to keep ‘their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible' as their alleged engagement is 'just for them.’

“And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, there are no ‘specific details’ about their wedding as the couple has not officially announced their engagement. 

More From Entertainment:

Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism

Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism
Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how
Jennifer Lopez steals hearts with her gorgeous look in THIS photo

Jennifer Lopez steals hearts with her gorgeous look in THIS photo
Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers
Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam

Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam
Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’
Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog

Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog
Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert

Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert
Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’
Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Latest

view all