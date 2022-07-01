Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly got engaged 'a few months’ ago but the couple has kept the news out of the limelight.

According to The Sun, the 32-year-old singer, who previously had a series of ill-fated relationships, has been wearing an engagement ring out of the public eye.

An insider spilt the beans to the outlet on Wednesday, “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love.”

“They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends,” the source added.

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

The insider continued, “Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn't even told some of her team about the engagement.”

The lovebirds are trying to keep ‘their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible' as their alleged engagement is 'just for them.’

“And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, there are no ‘specific details’ about their wedding as the couple has not officially announced their engagement.