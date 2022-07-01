 
Alec Baldwin sends love to wife Hilaria on 10th wedding anniversary

Alec Baldwin has extended love to his wife Hilaria Baldwin as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The Edge actor took to Instagram and posted a sweet photo of Hilaria and their baby along with a heartfelt tribute.

He said, “Happy 10th anniversary to a person who has taught me many things and given me gifts that normally come in 100 lifetimes. Life is hard. Marry well, I say.”

Hilaria also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a loved-up photo with Alec to mark their special day.

She wrote, “10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings. Happy anniversary Alec @alecbaldwininsta” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also extended love and sweet wishes to the Hollywood couple.

