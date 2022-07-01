Jennifer Lopez steals hearts with her gorgeous look in THIS photo

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws as she flaunted her flawless facial features in her latest social media snap.

J.Lo treated her 216 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous sultry selfie showing off her engagement ring.

In the breathtaking snap, which has garnered 557K likes so far, the Marry Me actor could be seen sitting outdoor donning a white button down shirt.

Ben Affleck’s ladylove had her honey blonde tresses tied in a simple sleek bun. She completed her look with a pair of bronze coloured earrings.



Lopez opted for glossing lips with smokey eyes and painted her nails in nude shade with her green-coloured diamond stealing the attention of the onlookers.

The sparkly ring shows her reunion with the Batman vs Superman star, regarding which the actor – singer once wrote in her JLo newsletter, "I always say the color green is my lucky color,"

"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," she added.

J.Lo and Affleck rekindled their romance after Lopez broke up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez and the 59-year-old actor split with actress Ana DeArmas last year.

In April this year, Affleck got down on his knees to ask Lopez the big question and the two got engaged to be married.



