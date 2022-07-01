 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez steals hearts with her gorgeous look in THIS photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws as she flaunted her flawless facial features in her latest social media snap.

J.Lo treated her 216 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous sultry selfie showing off her engagement ring.

In the breathtaking snap, which has garnered 557K likes so far, the Marry Me actor could be seen sitting outdoor donning a white button down shirt.

Ben Affleck’s ladylove had her honey blonde tresses tied in a simple sleek bun. She completed her look with a pair of bronze coloured earrings.

Lopez opted for glossing lips with smokey eyes and painted her nails in nude shade with her green-coloured diamond stealing the attention of the onlookers.

The sparkly ring shows her reunion with the Batman vs Superman star, regarding which the actor – singer once wrote in her JLo newsletter, "I always say the color green is my lucky color,"

"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," she added.

J.Lo and Affleck rekindled their romance after Lopez broke up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez and the 59-year-old actor split with actress Ana DeArmas last year.

In April this year, Affleck got down on his knees to ask Lopez the big question and the two got engaged to be married. 


More From Entertainment:

Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism

Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism
Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how
Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'
Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam

Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam
Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’
Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog

Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog
Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert

Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert
Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’
Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Latest

view all