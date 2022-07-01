 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry happily moving on after bullying claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly looking forward to move on after the probe into the 'bullying' accusations was concluded.

However, the Duchess of Sussex is ‘disappointed’ over Buckingham Palace’s decision to not release the conclusion.

According to US Weekly, a source spilt the beans to the outlet about the Suit alum’s reaction to her apparent victory in the investigations.

“Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” the insider claimed.

“She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito,” the source added.

“The couple is disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared,” the publication quoted another source.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight on June 20 reported that a royal expert Katie Nicolle shared that the Queen “doesn’t want any more drama” adding, “She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public.”

More From Entertainment:

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'
Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour
Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday
Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos
Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial

Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial
Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals

Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals
Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’

Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’
Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split
Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism

Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism
Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

Latest

view all