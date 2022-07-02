 
The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and boyfriend test positive for Covid-19

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and boyfriend test positive for Covid-19

Hannah Brown took to social media to inform her fans that she and her boyfriend Adam Woolard have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hannah and Adam just returned from spending two weeks visiting Italy and France.

The former Bachelorette star, 27, posted an Instagram Story on Friday captioned, "Ugh. It got us," with fever and virus emojis.

 In the photo, the two are snuggled in bed together.

The duo tested positive after returning from a European getaway. Brown's first post on the trip from June 15 showed her in Positano, Italy, enjoying the city's sun and natural beauty, which she described as "just like a dream."

After Positano, the couple documented their travels around Tuscany and then to France, where they stopped in Nice, Aix-en-Provence, and Versailles.

The God Bless This Mess author also posted a photo and a video of her and Woolard at La Villa Gallici.

Woolard also shared moments of their travels together on his Instagram.

