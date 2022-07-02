 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert celebrate 11th wedding anniversary: See photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert celebrate 11th wedding anniversary
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The royal couple had tied the knot on July 1, 2011 and share two children together.

The mother of twins took to Instagram and shared a sweet and special message for husband to mark their big day.

Sharing a stunning loved-up photo, the Princess simply wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans also took an opportunity and extended love and sweet wishes to the couple.

They flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

The royal couple celebrated their wedding anniversary together for the first time in two years.

They missed their 10th anniversary last year, since Princess Charlene was forced to remain in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021.

In March this year, the palace announced ‘In accordance with her doctors and while her recovery is going well, their royal highnesses have agreed together that Princess Charlene can now continue her convalescence in the principality with her husband and their children.’

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian slammed by Jenna Bush Hager over daughter’s extravagant birthday party

Kim Kardashian slammed by Jenna Bush Hager over daughter’s extravagant birthday party
Inside Princess Diana’s 'taboo' relationship with palace staff

Inside Princess Diana’s 'taboo' relationship with palace staff
R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch
Meghan Markle changed easy-going work atmosphere of Prince Harry staff: source

Meghan Markle changed easy-going work atmosphere of Prince Harry staff: source
Adele returns to UK amid delayed Las Vegas residency

Adele returns to UK amid delayed Las Vegas residency
Spotify, Netflix launch Stranger Things 4 playlist

Spotify, Netflix launch Stranger Things 4 playlist
Rebel Moscow theatre shuts doors after final show

Rebel Moscow theatre shuts doors after final show
Travis Barker’s ex-wife wishes for his speedy recovery

Travis Barker’s ex-wife wishes for his speedy recovery
Royal households release diversity employment stats

Royal households release diversity employment stats

Princess Harry addresses The Diana Awards ceremony

Princess Harry addresses The Diana Awards ceremony

Denzel Washington to receive America's highest civilian honour

Denzel Washington to receive America's highest civilian honour

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and boyfriend test positive for Covid-19

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and boyfriend test positive for Covid-19

Latest

view all