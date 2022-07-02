Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed Platinum Jubilee flypast: reports

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not present to witness the highlight of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.



According to recent reports in The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a swift exit from Buckingham Palace, missing the flypast in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The outlet reported that when the other royals were enjoying the aerial show by the Royal Air Force aerobatics, the couple was already making their way back to Frogmore Cottage, their Winsdor home where their children Archie and Lilibet were waiting for them.

Their exit in rush also meant that the couple missed a family lunch with royal cousins, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, noted another site.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Thursday that the investigation into the claims against Meghan has been concluded but the palace has decided to not publish the findings.