 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise spotted with mystery woman following split with Hayley Atwell

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Tom Cruise spotted with mystery woman following split with Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise spotted with mystery woman following split with Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise arrived at Adele's concert with a mystery girl at Hyde Park in London on Friday.

The Top Gun: Maverick star was seen walking with a woman in a pink sweater and flared jeans, whose identity is unknown, as noted by Daily Mail.

Cruise appearance with the woman comes shortly after he reportedly parted ways with Hayley Atwell after reconciling romance with her in 2021.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The handsome hunk turned heads in his casual attire donning a button-up shirt paired with a stylish dark coloured jacket at the star studded concert.

The 59-year-old star wore a face mask which he later removed to take pictures with fans swooning over him at the sold out concert.

Cruise interacted with fans as he was captured taking selfies and shaking hands with people came to attend the Easy on Me hitmaker’s show.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The concert was attended by some big names from the industry including James Corden, Radio host Nick Grimshaw, TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Lorraine Kelly.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch
Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt

Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt
Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal

Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert
Prince William, Harry’s former nanny to reach settlement after being smeared?

Prince William, Harry’s former nanny to reach settlement after being smeared?
Prince Harry gets emotional as he mentions Prince William at Diana Awards

Prince Harry gets emotional as he mentions Prince William at Diana Awards
Prince Harry talks about keeping Princess Diana's 'legacy alive'

Prince Harry talks about keeping Princess Diana's 'legacy alive'

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee outfits to be displayed at exhibition

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee outfits to be displayed at exhibition
Rihanna makes first public appearance since giving birth at A$AP Rocky concert

Rihanna makes first public appearance since giving birth at A$AP Rocky concert
Prince Harry sees his late mom Princess Diana in daughter Lilibet, son Archie

Prince Harry sees his late mom Princess Diana in daughter Lilibet, son Archie
Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee

Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee

Latest

view all