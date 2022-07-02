Tom Cruise spotted with mystery woman following split with Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise arrived at Adele's concert with a mystery girl at Hyde Park in London on Friday.

The Top Gun: Maverick star was seen walking with a woman in a pink sweater and flared jeans, whose identity is unknown, as noted by Daily Mail.



Cruise appearance with the woman comes shortly after he reportedly parted ways with Hayley Atwell after reconciling romance with her in 2021.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail





The handsome hunk turned heads in his casual attire donning a button-up shirt paired with a stylish dark coloured jacket at the star studded concert.



The 59-year-old star wore a face mask which he later removed to take pictures with fans swooning over him at the sold out concert.

Cruise interacted with fans as he was captured taking selfies and shaking hands with people came to attend the Easy on Me hitmaker’s show.

The concert was attended by some big names from the industry including James Corden, Radio host Nick Grimshaw, TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Lorraine Kelly.