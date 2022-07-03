 
entertainment
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez is all set to celebrate her 38th birthday in style.

Camille's boyfriend Ed Owen has reportedly has a special plan to celebrate the world's famous lawyer's 38th birthday. 

The lawyer reportedly flew to London last week, where her beau Owen lives, and planned a party. 

The two, according to a media outlet, are planning on heading to Wimbledon, which is super cool.

They're also gonna see Elton John and The Rolling Stones separate concerts. And the two will also travel to Prague to see Johnny Depp, where he's set to rock out with Jeff Beck, sources told TMZ.

There are also speculations that Vasquez, who shot to fame after her victorious performance in the Hollywood actor’s trial, could appear on the stage with Depp during his gig.

Johnny Depp was surely a lucky man to have such brilliant lawyer in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. 

