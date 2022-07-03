 
entertainment
Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adele's concert

Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adele's concert 

Denise Van Outen cut a glamorous figure as she flocked to London's Hyde Park to watch Adele play the second of her BST Festival concerts on Saturday.

Presenter Denise, 48, looked sensational for the event as she donned a multicoloured Gucci cardigan which she teamed with a leggy denim mini skirt.

Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adeles concert

Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, 41, opted to keep things casual for the gig, donning a green camouflage jumper and cream trousers.

Denise looked in great spirits as she grinned cheerfully for snaps, with her happiness no doubt helped by her relationship with her new man Jimmy Barba.

Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adeles concert

The TV star added height to her frame with black ankle boots, while she further accessorised her festival look with a black YSL handbag and dark shades.

She allowed her blonde locks to fall loosely over her shoulders, diva added to her outfit with a silver necklace.

The ladies were in good spirits as also attending the gig was actor Idris Elba and his daughter Isan, 20.

