 
sports
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow get into heated exchange during Edgbaston Test

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Image collage showing Virat Kohli gesturing at Johnny Bairstow — Cricinfo
Image collage showing Virat Kohli gesturing at Johnny Bairstow — Cricinfo

India skipper Virat Kohli and English cricketer Jonny Bairstow got into a feisty exchange during the 3rd match of the ongoing Edgbaston Test between India and England.

In a video posted to Twitter by Sky Sports Cricket, things could be seen getting tense between the two players as they exchanged words and gestures. 

The video first showed Kohli walking up to Bairstow, indicating him to stand in the crease. He could then be seen making some hand gestures, bringing his finger up to his lips, telling Bairstow to stay quiet. 

Bairstow was batting at 13 off 61 balls when the two counterparts came face-to-face. However, the right-handed batter then smacked Indian bowlers to score 93 runs off 73 balls and then completed his 11th Test hundred.

The wicket-keeper batter made 106 runs off 140 balls including 14 boundaries and two sixes to rescue the home side in a rescheduled contest.

At the time when this story was filed, England were batting at 274-9 in 60.5 overs with a trail of 142 runs. 

Within two hours of going live, the video garnered close to 500 retweets on Twitter. It also invited a mixed reaction from cricket fans.

"I think Virat is upset because his career is finished and he is jealous that Jonny B is now a far superior player. The Bairstow ’brand’ is bigger than the Kohli brand! #ENGvsIND" one user wrote.

"Baistrow have [sic] to respect Kohli as he is the greatest player ever in cricket history against weak oppositions and on Indian pitches also he is a great Orator on the field also won all ICC tournaments under his captaincy," another user commented. 

More From Sports:

Cristiano Ronald likely to join Chelsea after Manchester United exit demand

Cristiano Ronald likely to join Chelsea after Manchester United exit demand
In pictures: Cricketer Hassan Ali celebrates birthday with wife in sparkling party

In pictures: Cricketer Hassan Ali celebrates birthday with wife in sparkling party
22-year-old British mountaineer scales 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat

22-year-old British mountaineer scales 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat
Second edition of Kashmir Premier League set to begin next month

Second edition of Kashmir Premier League set to begin next month
Badminton player Palwasha Bashir makes interesting comeback

Badminton player Palwasha Bashir makes interesting comeback
'Never limited myself to a format, batting position': Shan Masood

'Never limited myself to a format, batting position': Shan Masood
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar leaves for Hajj

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar leaves for Hajj
Shan Masood fails miserably against India

Shan Masood fails miserably against India
Two female climbers successfully summit Nanga Parbat

Two female climbers successfully summit Nanga Parbat
Tanveer Ahmed says he was not only ex-cricketer offered position in PCB by Ramiz Raja

Tanveer Ahmed says he was not only ex-cricketer offered position in PCB by Ramiz Raja
Shoaib Akhtar meets Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi at Pindi stadium

Shoaib Akhtar meets Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi at Pindi stadium
PFF-NC sets eyes on resumption of football activities in Pakistan

PFF-NC sets eyes on resumption of football activities in Pakistan

Latest

view all