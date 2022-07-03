WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow get into heated exchange during Edgbaston Test

Image collage showing Virat Kohli gesturing at Johnny Bairstow — Cricinfo

India skipper Virat Kohli and English cricketer Jonny Bairstow got into a feisty exchange during the 3rd match of the ongoing Edgbaston Test between India and England.

In a video posted to Twitter by Sky Sports Cricket, things could be seen getting tense between the two players as they exchanged words and gestures.

The video first showed Kohli walking up to Bairstow, indicating him to stand in the crease. He could then be seen making some hand gestures, bringing his finger up to his lips, telling Bairstow to stay quiet.



Bairstow was batting at 13 off 61 balls when the two counterparts came face-to-face. However, the right-handed batter then smacked Indian bowlers to score 93 runs off 73 balls and then completed his 11th Test hundred.

The wicket-keeper batter made 106 runs off 140 balls including 14 boundaries and two sixes to rescue the home side in a rescheduled contest.

At the time when this story was filed, England were batting at 274-9 in 60.5 overs with a trail of 142 runs.

Within two hours of going live, the video garnered close to 500 retweets on Twitter. It also invited a mixed reaction from cricket fans.



"I think Virat is upset because his career is finished and he is jealous that Jonny B is now a far superior player. The Bairstow ’brand’ is bigger than the Kohli brand! #ENGvsIND" one user wrote.

"Baistrow have [sic] to respect Kohli as he is the greatest player ever in cricket history against weak oppositions and on Indian pitches also he is a great Orator on the field also won all ICC tournaments under his captaincy," another user commented.

