 
sports
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh's rivalry remembered on Indian spinner's birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

A collage of Shahid Afridi (L) and Harbhajan Singhs (R) pictures. — AFP/File
A collage of Shahid Afridi (L) and Harbhajan Singh's (R) pictures. — AFP/File

The rivalry between Pakistan-India famous and equally known is the competition between the nation’s players. One such rivalry was between ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

However, the tweeps recalled the rivalry on the birthday of Harbhajan — who cuts the cake every year on July 4 — by posting images of furious batting by Afridi during an over by his Indian peer in a Test match hosted in Lahore in 2006.

It was the 136th over when Afridi smashed four massive sixes in a row, which Harbhajan was said to "remember the rest of his life". By the end of this over, Afridi had scored 90 runs of 69 balls.

Related items

Here is how the tweeps wished Harbajan:


More From Sports:

What happened in Shoaib Akhtar’s meeting with Babar Azam, players?

What happened in Shoaib Akhtar’s meeting with Babar Azam, players?
Spinners ‘key’ to Pakistan’s success in Sri Lanka: Babar Azam

Spinners ‘key’ to Pakistan’s success in Sri Lanka: Babar Azam
Imam-ul-Haq roped in by Somerset County Cricket club

Imam-ul-Haq roped in by Somerset County Cricket club

ECB team to arrive in Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series

ECB team to arrive in Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series
VIDEO: Shoaib Akthar shows Holy Kabah from top of Makkah Clock Tower

VIDEO: Shoaib Akthar shows Holy Kabah from top of Makkah Clock Tower
WATCH: PCB features Babar Azam, others in Pakistan Junior League's teaser

WATCH: PCB features Babar Azam, others in Pakistan Junior League's teaser
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow get into heated exchange during Edgbaston Test

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow get into heated exchange during Edgbaston Test
What is Babar Azam's mantra of living life?

What is Babar Azam's mantra of living life?
Cristiano Ronaldo likely to join Chelsea after Manchester United exit demand

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to join Chelsea after Manchester United exit demand
In pictures: Cricketer Hassan Ali celebrates birthday with wife in sparkling party

In pictures: Cricketer Hassan Ali celebrates birthday with wife in sparkling party
21-year-old British mountaineer scales 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat

21-year-old British mountaineer scales 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat
Second edition of Kashmir Premier League set to begin next month

Second edition of Kashmir Premier League set to begin next month

Latest

view all