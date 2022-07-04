Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh's rivalry remembered on Indian spinner's birthday

A collage of Shahid Afridi (L) and Harbhajan Singh's (R) pictures. — AFP/File

The rivalry between Pakistan-India famous and equally known is the competition between the nation’s players. One such rivalry was between ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.



However, the tweeps recalled the rivalry on the birthday of Harbhajan — who cuts the cake every year on July 4 — by posting images of furious batting by Afridi during an over by his Indian peer in a Test match hosted in Lahore in 2006.

It was the 136th over when Afridi smashed four massive sixes in a row, which Harbhajan was said to "remember the rest of his life". By the end of this over, Afridi had scored 90 runs of 69 balls.

