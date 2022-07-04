 
Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'

Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'

Amber Heard has just clapped back against the defamation case verdict and accused its legitimacy regarding juror no. 15's summons.

These accusations have been brought to light per a report by Variety Magazine.

In the clap back Ms Heard's legal team questioned the legitimacy of the summons issued to Juror number 15 in the defamation trial and even raised questions about the judiciary's vetting process.

The accusations read, "This discrepancy raises the question of whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury."

The report also questioned the verdict as a whole and read, "Mr Depp presented no evidence that Ms Heard did not believe she was abused. Therefore, Mr Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside."

