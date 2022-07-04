 
Spinners ‘key’ to Pakistan’s success in Sri Lanka: Babar Azam

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam addressing a press conference in Lahore, on July 4, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam said Monday he believes that spinners will play a key role in Sri Lankan conditions, as the Men In Green gear up for a two-match Test series in Island later this month.

In a pre-departure press conference, Babar said leg-spinner Yasir Shah and left-arm spinners Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz will be crucial for them in Tests against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28 in Galle and Colombo.

The first match will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle from July 16-20, while the second match will be played from July 24 to 28 at Colombo’ R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

"Yasir has returned to our squad and his form is good. Nauman and Nawaz are the other two key options for us to dominate in Sri Lankan conditions that usually favour spinners," Babar said, who was seen bowling frequently in scenario-based practice matches in Rawalpindi.

"We have prepared ourselves well to play spin. Conditions in Sri Lanka are quite similar to Pakistan. We put our batters to practice sweep shots on spinning tracks in Lahore," he added.

Shoaib Akhtar's tips

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar attended the national team's training camp and met fast bowlers.

Babar said Akhtar's meeting with pacers helped them learn a lot. "Our fast bowlers got useful tips from Shoaib Bhai," Babar responded to a reporter.

"I believe our fast bowlers can perform in every condition. I hope and look forward to their performance in Sri Lankan conditions too," he added.

Babar keen to perform well

Babar is keen to gain a top position in Test format too. "I am working really hard to make my performance equal to white-ball format," optimistic Babar said.

"Gaining top position and making Pakistan proud is such a great feeling. I will try my best to continue performing for my country," he concluded.

