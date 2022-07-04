 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper 'disgusted' of her mom's ‘Spice Girls’ fashion

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper disgusted of her moms ‘Spice Girls’ fashion
Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper 'disgusted' of her mom's ‘Spice Girls’ fashion

Victoria Beckham revealed that her daughter Harper does not like her iconic Spice Girls’ fashion and deems them “unacceptable.”

In an interview with Vogue Australia, David Beckham’s ladylove said that the 10-year-old believes her skirts used to be “just too short.”

The fashion designer told the outlet, "She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top.”

"She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" Victoria added.

The mother of four further revealed that even her husband agreed with their girl, saying, "Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were."

“And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were,” noted Victoria. “I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see.”

Victoria further dished on her fears how Harper will deal with the body image issues as she gets older, saying, “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet.”

“But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me],” Victoria shared. 

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends.”

“But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie,” Victoria admitted. 

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk rekindling romance with ex wife Talulah Riley?

Elon Musk rekindling romance with ex wife Talulah Riley?
Ricky Martin issues statement against domestic abuse claim on social media

Ricky Martin issues statement against domestic abuse claim on social media
Prince Charles and Prince William to be 'little more circumspect' in future

Prince Charles and Prince William to be 'little more circumspect' in future
Prince Andrew had palace rules bent for him: former royal cop claims

Prince Andrew had palace rules bent for him: former royal cop claims
Prince Charles 'is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince': slams news host

Prince Charles 'is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince': slams news host
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for second tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for second tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview

Shakira threatens to expose Gerard Pique’s secrets amid custody battle

Shakira threatens to expose Gerard Pique’s secrets amid custody battle

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub
Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports
Adele on her desire of having kids with Rich Paul: 'It would be wonderful’

Adele on her desire of having kids with Rich Paul: 'It would be wonderful’
Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'

Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'
David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

Latest

view all