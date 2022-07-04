Tom Cruise turns cheerleader for Lewis Hamilton on 60th birthday at British F1 Grand Prix

 
Tom Cruise cheered for Lewis Hamilton as he celebrated his 60th birthday at British F1 Grand Prix on Sunday.

The handsome hunk turned heads with his dapper appearance at the event while he flaunted his chiselled physique in a powder blue polo shirt with his signature aviator style shades.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The Top Gun: Maverick star cheered for the Formula 1 driver and was one of the first people to congratulate him on finishing third.

”Happy birthday,” the seven-time world champion was heard saying while Cruise embraced him after the race.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the actor expressed his full support for Hamilton while discussing the race, saying, "Lewis always."

"He's a great friend of mine,” Cruise added. “I hope he has a great day."

Cruise was also captured having a conversation with Chef Gordon Ramsey and Hamilton’s family while he also interacted with several of his fans with a gorgeous smile on his face.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
An onlooker spilled to Page Six that the actor was “super sweet” to another VIP attendee, Stranger Things actor Amybeth McNulty.

