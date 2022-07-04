Halsey reveals how abortion saves her life after suffering three miscarriages

Halsey recently opened up on how abortion saved her life after going through three miscarriages.



“Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it,” she penned an open letter in Vogue amid the US Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.

The Closer hit-maker, who welcomed her first child with partner Alev Aydin in July 2021, revealed that she had “miscarried three times, before turning 24.

“It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy,” she stated.

“One of my miscarriages required aftercare, a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention,” explained the 27-year-old.

During this procedure, the So Good crooner continued, “I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

Sharing details, the singer mentioned that she rewrote her will about donation of her organs.

“My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his,” said the singer-songwriter.

Halsey remarked, “Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”