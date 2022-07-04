Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix plans ‘smell of desperation’

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim in his interview with Bella Magazine.

There, he admitted, “How can a couple that are so fiercely protective of their privacy open their doors up to Netflix for a docuseries?”

“The contradictions are enormous. They told us they wanted to go and live a quieter, lower profile life. Then basically, ever since they’ve arrived in California, they’ve put themselves up for sale to the highest bidder.”

“This smells of desperation for them because if they command the millions of pounds they’re offered just to open the doors for a full insight into their lives, then they’re selling the very thing that they’ve always fought to keep private - themselves.”

“It’s a really big gamble because if it doesn’t work, then there won’t be more million-pound offers.”