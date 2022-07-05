 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ ‘succession to throne in danger’ over latest controversy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

file footage

Prince Charles is said to have walked into a major controversy with his latest cash-for-favours scandal in which he reportedly accepted bags of cash from Qatar, with a royal expert saying he could’ve put succession to the throne in danger.

Writing for The Daily Mail, royal expert Tom Bower slammed the Prince of Wales for his tendency to accept huge cash donations to his charities in exchange of royal favours, saying that Charles might as well have ruined his chances at becoming a monarch.

Bower wrote: “What’s much more damaging is that his conduct raises wider concerns. It is no exaggeration to say that his succession to the throne could be in jeopardy.”

“There is no doubt the future success of the Monarchy rests on its probity. Any suspicion of cash for favours involving Prince Charles and his charities raises such issues,” he added.

Furthermore, Bower went on to highlight how the instance is not the first for Charles, saying: “Of course, this is far from being the first time that largesse from rich foreigners has been poured the way of the heir to the throne. His long-standing and closest aide, Michael Fawcett, offered a Saudi billionaire a knighthood in return for a huge donation to The Prince’s Foundation.”

He also listed other similar scandals that Prince Charles has found himself embroiled in.

“At best, Charles failed to keep a check on what was being done in his name. At worst, he was complicit. Over the past 30 years, the Prince has repeatedly exposed himself to accusations that he has taken ‘cash for access’,” Bower rambled on. 


More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne
Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean
Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?

Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?
What are Prince William’s chances of scoring Prince of Wales title?

What are Prince William’s chances of scoring Prince of Wales title?
Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory

Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory
Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post

Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?

Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?
'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White

'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White
Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton opens up about ‘mom guilt’ over Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton opens up about ‘mom guilt’ over Princess Charlotte

Latest

view all