Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Meghan Markle was ‘protected’ by senior Palace officials, claims ex-aide

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022


Meghan Markle was reportedly ‘constantly protected’ by senior Royal staff even as several of her aides lodged bullying complaints against her, an ex-royal aide told expert Richard Kay.

Commenting on the Palace bullying row in a piece written for The Daily Mail, Kay cited several royal aides and sources as suggesting that Meghan was, in fact, a bully to the royal staff and concealing the investigation is to protect her name.

Kay also quoted a royal aide in his piece who revealed that Meghan’s treatment of the royal staff ‘felt more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying’.

The royal expert further claimed that senior Palace staff refused to address the initial complaints against the Duchess of Sussex, despite ‘members of staff, particularly young women, getting bullied to tears’.

One royal aide reportedly even told Kay: “The institution just protected Meghan constantly. All the men in grey suits who she hates have a lot to answer for, because they did absolutely nothing to protect people.”

