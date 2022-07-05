Vanessa Hudgens melts hearts with birthday wish for beau Cole Tucker: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker never fail to impress their fans with their adorable chemistry.



Even now, the High School Musical star turned to Instagram to share a slew of adorable photos with Tucker on his birthday.

In the photos, the couple could be seen playing all goofy and enjoying each other’s company.

Sharing the post, Hudgens penned, “Who’s a big birthday boy?! @cotuck is.”

In the caption, The Princess Switch actress used a few lines from Elton John’s Your Song.

“I hope you don't mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you're in the world,” wrote the 33-year-old.

In the end, Hudgens wished her boyfriend, saying, “DAMNIT Happy birthday baby.”

Interestingly, the Arizona Diamondbacks player reacted to the post and remarked, “I lava youuuuuuu, thank you baby.”



Meanwhile, fans also showered their love on the couple while a few called them “the best couple” in the comment section.

For the unversed, Hudgens and Tucker confirmed their relationship in February 2021 via IG post.