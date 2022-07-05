 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why
Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why

Katy Perry was recently slammed by netizens for her tweet in the wake of Roe v Wade ruling.

On Monday, the 37-year-old turned to Twitter and expressed her disappointment with the US Supreme Court’s decision to end women’s constitutional rights to abortion.

While taking reference from her popular track Firework, the singer wrote, “Women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler.”

Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why

However, in no time, the Twitteratti lashed out at Roar crooner for backing anti-abortion candidate Rick Caruso for LA mayor and some even called her “hypocrite” for her pro-choice tweet.

Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why

One user commented that the songstress should have done “a little more research before supporting an anti-abortionist”.

Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why

Another remarked, “Rick Caruso has supported many government mandated forced birth candidates and you support him. You’re much dimmer than a sparkler.”

Meanwhile, a few also bashed “celebrity girl bosses like the singer and Gwyneth Paltrow who are now posting about reproductive rights while they endorsed Rick for mayor.

Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why

Other social media user pointed out celebrities such as Kardashians, George Lopez, and Snoop Dogg who spoke against US Court’s recent decision but supported anti-abortionist during mayor elections.

Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle risks losing ‘Duchess’ title if she runs for US President: Expert

Meghan Markle risks losing ‘Duchess’ title if she runs for US President: Expert
Meghan Markle thinks ‘toxic’ Royals’ latest scandal ‘proves her right’

Meghan Markle thinks ‘toxic’ Royals’ latest scandal ‘proves her right’
Jamie Dornan opens up about his first job in London before becoming actor

Jamie Dornan opens up about his first job in London before becoming actor
Queen should 'step down' as her duties scaled back after health fears

Queen should 'step down' as her duties scaled back after health fears
Prince Harry, Meghan fail to 'harness Platinum Jubilee': 'They didn’t look royal'

Prince Harry, Meghan fail to 'harness Platinum Jubilee': 'They didn’t look royal'
Prince Harry, Meghan convinced Royals have ‘serious problems’ amid new scandal

Prince Harry, Meghan convinced Royals have ‘serious problems’ amid new scandal
Kate Middleton captures Camilla for future Queen’s magazine cover

Kate Middleton captures Camilla for future Queen’s magazine cover
When Meghan Markle’s security made Wimbledon fans ‘Uncomfortable’

When Meghan Markle’s security made Wimbledon fans ‘Uncomfortable’
Vanessa Hudgens melts hearts with birthday wish for beau Cole Tucker: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens melts hearts with birthday wish for beau Cole Tucker: Photos
Meghan Markle ‘treads fine line’ amid pledge to uphold Queen’s values

Meghan Markle ‘treads fine line’ amid pledge to uphold Queen’s values
Adele ‘honoured’ to have performed at Hyde Park: ‘My heart is absolutely full’

Adele ‘honoured’ to have performed at Hyde Park: ‘My heart is absolutely full’
Kate Middleton brings out Prince William’s ‘fun side’ amid public appearances

Kate Middleton brings out Prince William’s ‘fun side’ amid public appearances

Latest

view all