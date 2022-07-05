 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Meghan Markle abortion 'drama' would be good for 'The Crown' episode: Politician

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Meghan Markle comments on Roe v Wade overturn by the US Supreme court are being ridiculed by an anonymous Congressman.

As per Express.co.uk, an unidentified politician has rejected the Duchess of Sussex's opinions on 'killing babies'.

The politician said: "This is just another attempt from the ex-royals to insert their British drama into American politics. I don’t think anyone on this side of the pond cares for Meghan Markle’s opinion on killing babies." Speaking to the Daily Mail, he added: "However, I think her running for President would be a great episode for The Crown."

His comments come after Meghan took a stand over fresh abortion law in a conversation with Vogue Magazine.

The mother-of-two said: "This is having a very real impact on women’s bodies and lives starting now.

"Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger.

"Women with resources will travel to get an abortion, those without might attempt to give themselves one at tremendous risk.

"Some will have to source abortion pills from unregulated pharmacies.

"Others who are pregnant and find themselves in a medical emergency will be at the mercy of doctors and lawyers to determine if a procedure that is needed to save her life can even be done at all.

Abortion, which was made legal across the US in 1973 according to a law, was overturned last month.

