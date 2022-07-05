 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Web Desk

Prince Andrew link to Kazakh oligarch exposed in shocking £15m mansion deal

Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Prince Andrew link to Kazakh oligarch exposed under shocking £15m mansion

Prince Andrew raised eyebrows with a property transaction with a billionaire from Kazakhastan.

The Duke of York sold his Berkshire property to Timur Kulibayev in 2007 for £3million above the quoted price, indicating tied with dictators.

The Sun reports: "Prince Andrew's grotesque manor house was pulled to the ground in 2015, eight years after the sale, so work could begin on a new "modern" mansion.

"But despite ongoing construction work for the last seven years, the home appears to be nowhere near completion with steel beams still being erected by a handful of workers at the property.

"And last year it was reported the rebuild had been finally finished - but a visit to the site by The Sun Online showed it was anything but complete

"The Duke of York sold his and Sarah Ferguson's former six-bedroom love nest Sunninghill Park in 2007 for £15m to billionaire oligarch Timur Kulibayev, son-in-law of Kazakh dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"This was despite the property being on the market for £12million.

"The deal raised eyebrows over Andrew's cosy ties to Kazakhstan's regime as Nazarbayev's government presided over a brutal totalitarian state which oversaw torture," noted the outlet.

