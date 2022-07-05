 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry stuck at home as Meghan Markle moves ‘in totally different avenue’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly being relegated to the role of a ‘house husband in Los Angeles’ as his wife Meghan Markle moves in a ‘totally different avenue’ with her political ambitions, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.

The comments were made by expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel as reports about the Duchess of Sussex vying for a US Presidential run in 2024 continue to gain strength.

As per reports, Meghan had even called up US Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins to discuss issues pertaining to parental leave and US climate policy.

Talking about Meghan’s interest into politics, Sean said: “As we've found out Meghan Markle says that she definitely will be going to Washington to support the causes that are close to her heart.”

“While she said previously that she doesn't demand or require a political career, it seems more and more that Meghan shines in the spotlight moving forward in a totally different avenue,” he added.

Sean then commented: “Prince Harry, the real royal, seems to be stepping back and becoming something of a househusband.”

Another royal expert also sounded off on Meghan’s political ambitions, warning the Duchess that she faces ‘immense sacrifices’ if she is seriously considering a run for the US Presidential office in 2024.

The warning came from royal expert Daniela Elser who, writing for news.com.au, said that the Duchess of Sussex may not only have to give up her royal title but also many other things if she wants to be in the White House.

Elser explained: “Most obviously, they would have to wholly give up their Sussex titles. The mother-of-two could also wave goodbye to whatever privacy she and Harry have carved out for themselves in their adopted home town of Montecito.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian melts hearts with adorable snaps of children

Kim Kardashian melts hearts with adorable snaps of children
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey bond with friend's baby in adorable post

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey bond with friend's baby in adorable post
Victoria Beckham and David renew vows as couple, rock matching outfits for a romantic night in Paris

Victoria Beckham and David renew vows as couple, rock matching outfits for a romantic night in Paris

Christian Bale opens up on channelling a different character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale opens up on channelling a different character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits

'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits
Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old

Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old
Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William
Royals buried Meghan Markle bullying report to maintain ‘peace’

Royals buried Meghan Markle bullying report to maintain ‘peace’
Kate Middleton’s ‘warm relationship’ with Camilla hailed amid sweet gesture

Kate Middleton’s ‘warm relationship’ with Camilla hailed amid sweet gesture
Kris Jenner’s sweet gesture for Travis Barker is sure to touch your heart

Kris Jenner’s sweet gesture for Travis Barker is sure to touch your heart
Prince Andrew link to Kazakh oligarch exposed in shocking £15m mansion deal

Prince Andrew link to Kazakh oligarch exposed in shocking £15m mansion deal
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why

Latest

view all