 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Cardi B has sent the internet into a meltdown after posting adorable pictures of her baby boy Wave.

The American rapper treated fans with cute glimpses of her and Offset's son Wave, as the little one turned 10 months old recently.

Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed Wave Set, their second child together, in September 2021.

"Happy 10 month BIG WAVE," Cardi captioned the opening shot of Wave staring wide-eyed into the camera wearing a white onesie and cute blue and white knit hat.

The proud mum also included a set of other pictures of her little boy crawling and playing up to the camera in the hat but this time coupled with a pair of equally adorable blue denim jeans.

Last month, the entertainer uploaded a different carousel of photographs of her son, marveling at how rapidly her little one had developed.

"My baby growing too fast on me," she wrote on June 4.

More From Entertainment:

Christian Bale opens up on channelling a different character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale opens up on channelling a different character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits

'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits
Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William
Royals buried Meghan Markle bullying report to maintain ‘peace’

Royals buried Meghan Markle bullying report to maintain ‘peace’
Kris Jenner’s sweet gesture for Travis Barker is sure to touch your heart

Kris Jenner’s sweet gesture for Travis Barker is sure to touch your heart
Prince Andrew link to Kazakh oligarch exposed in shocking £15m mansion deal

Prince Andrew link to Kazakh oligarch exposed in shocking £15m mansion deal
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why
Prince Andrew had 'intimate picnic' with Ghislaine Maxwell under Queen nose

Prince Andrew had 'intimate picnic' with Ghislaine Maxwell under Queen nose
Princess Diana had 'fascinating' extra marital affair with THIS Wimbledon star

Princess Diana had 'fascinating' extra marital affair with THIS Wimbledon star
Meghan Markle's new pinky ring's hidden message revealed

Meghan Markle's new pinky ring's hidden message revealed
Meghan Markle abortion 'drama' would be good for 'The Crown' episode: Politician

Meghan Markle abortion 'drama' would be good for 'The Crown' episode: Politician

Latest

view all