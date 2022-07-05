 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Victoria Beckham and David renew vows as couple, rock matching outfits for a romantic night in Paris

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary in Paris, stunned onlookers as they appeared in matching bright yellow outfits for a romantic night in the city of Love on Tuesday.

The couple renewed their vows as couple in front of the Eiffel Tower on Monday. Stepping out again tonight, the pair have opted for a more colourful attire. 

The former Spice Girl commanded attention in a near-floor-length bright yellow dress, complimented with a pair of white strapped sandles and a big pair of black sunnies of her own.

David looked dashing in a short-sleeved bright yellow T-shirt alongside a pair of all-white jeans. 

He finished off the look with a pair of black slip-on shoes and a black pair of sunnies.

“Who copied who?” jokes Victoria in an adorable Instagram story video of the pair seemingly taken while they were getting ready.

“I had it on first, just for the record,” quipped David. “This was not planned.”

Victoria joked: “I’m a fashion inspiration to many, who copied who?”.

Sharing a snap of the pair outside in their outfits, Victoria captioned the photo “still matching 23 years later @davidbeckham”.

