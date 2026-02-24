Harry Styles 2019 'Saturday Night Live' moments trend before his big return

Harry Styles to perform 'double duty' at 2026 Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles is all set to mark his big comeback to the Saturday Night Live.

Following this big announcement, fans are going crazy and are re-watching his previous SNL skit recalling the memories.

His opening monologue from the 2019 debut SNL skit is going viral for its iconic moments.

In the video, Styles said, “It is so great to be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time. I am so excited to be here as more than just a musical guest.”

He joked that, “It feels like when you find out someone likes you as more than just a friend. Saturday Night Live and I have taken things to the next level.

“And just like all my serious relationships, we’re all gonna spend one incredible night together. And then we’ll never see each other again.”

In the opening monologue he also mentioned his former One Direction bandmates and also pulled light-hearted joke involving them.

“I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight”, he then took a pause and sarcastically said, “Well, they’re not.”

Later, he confessed that he love those guys and took their names, “Niall, Liam, Louis… (took a pause) Ringo. Yeah, that’s it.”

For the unversed, Harry referred to Zayn Malik as Ringo, a nickname that referenced to Ringo Starr of The Beatles.

It was often perceived in The Beatles that Ringo might be the first one to leave the band (though he did not). Same was the case with Zayn, who was perceived to leave the band first, which he did.”

Harry Styles returning to Saturday Night Live:

Earlier today, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker took it to his Instagram dropping a cryptic post with a caption, “I LOVE NYC. March 14.”

However, NBCSNL official Instagram handle confirmed that Harry will be returning to SNL with “double duty” this time.

Meanwhile, he is also set to release his new studio album "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" on March 6.