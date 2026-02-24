Who is Russell Brand? Everything to know about Katy Perry's ex- husband

Russell Brand, comedian and actor, has pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to two more sexual offences, including rape.

The 50-year-old star was granted bail in January after being accused of crimes involving two women as the Metropolitan Police said that the women are getting help from trained officers and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Support is also available through the charity Rape Crisis.

Russell is now married to Laura Gallacher, sister of broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher. They married back in 2017 and share three kids together including Mabel, Peggy and a son born in 2023.

Laura, however, shared that Russell helps a lot with the kids and supports her as a parent.

And before Laura, Russell was married to pop star Katy Perry as they tied the knot in India at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary on October 23, 2010 but then decided to part their ways back in 2012.

Perry then opened up about how they couldn’t just work things out and shared that her former-husband told her about the split in a text message.

The star’s career spans comedy, film, writing and he reportedly got a net worth of $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Known for his comedy, acting, and high-profile relationships, Russell now finds himself in the spotlight for legal issues rather than entertainment.