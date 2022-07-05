Justin Bieber, wife Hailey bond with friend's baby in adorable post

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has created quite a buzz amongst his Instagram family with his latest adorable social media post.



Taking to Instagram, the Yummy hit-maker shared an adorable picture of pal Jason Kennedy's newborn son Ryver Rhodes and left fans in awe.

In the new post shared by him, Justin, and his wife Hailey couldn't help but swoon over the little baby, who they lovingly referred to as their 'nephew.'

While ringing in the Fourth of July with the adorable infant, the 28-year-old pop star and model, 25, appeared to have a case of baby fever as they planted kisses on both the child's cheeks.

In an image, posted to the singer's Instagram account on Monday, Justin can be seen sporting a backward olive green baseball cap and striped button-down over a plain white t-shirt.



His spouse looked cozy in a fuzzy sweatshirt, hoop earrings and her light brown hair slicked back in a high ponytail.

As she cradled the baby boy, who Kennedy shares with Lauren Scruggs, Hailey was a natural at keeping him calm and at ease.

In late April, Justin shared a photo snugging with Ryver with a sweet caption vowing to protect the baby 'for life.'