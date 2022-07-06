 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth hopes to be well enough to present George Cross to NHS

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Queen Elizabeth hopes to be well enough to present George Cross to NHS

Queen Elizabeth hopes to be well enough to present the George Cross to representatives of the National Health Service in an audience at Windsor Castle next Tuesday, July 12, according to a senior journalist.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said that the monarch would be accompanied by Prince Charles if she decides to attend the event.

"It was announced in July last year that the NHS, celebrating its 74th birthday today, would receive the George Cross in recognition of the work of staff past and present over seven decades and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

The George Cross, instituted by King George VI on September 24, 1940 during the height of the Blitz, has previously been conferred collectively on Malta in 1942 and the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1999.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix says 'Stranger Things' sets new viewing milestones

Netflix says 'Stranger Things' sets new viewing milestones
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'tucked away' behind other royals on Queen's Jubilee: Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'tucked away' behind other royals on Queen's Jubilee: Here's why
Kim Kardashian melts hearts with adorable snaps of children

Kim Kardashian melts hearts with adorable snaps of children
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey bond with friend's baby in adorable post

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey bond with friend's baby in adorable post
Victoria Beckham and David renew vows as couple, rock matching outfits for a romantic night in Paris

Victoria Beckham and David renew vows as couple, rock matching outfits for a romantic night in Paris

Christian Bale opens up on channelling a different character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale opens up on channelling a different character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits

'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits
Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old

Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old
Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William
Meghan Markle 'grateful' media focus has 'shifted' to Charles money bag scandal

Meghan Markle 'grateful' media focus has 'shifted' to Charles money bag scandal
Can Meghan Markle be Duchess of Sussex and US President at the same time?

Can Meghan Markle be Duchess of Sussex and US President at the same time?
Royals buried Meghan Markle bullying report to maintain ‘peace’

Royals buried Meghan Markle bullying report to maintain ‘peace’

Latest

view all