Queen Elizabeth hopes to be well enough to present George Cross to NHS

Queen Elizabeth hopes to be well enough to present the George Cross to representatives of the National Health Service in an audience at Windsor Castle next Tuesday, July 12, according to a senior journalist.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said that the monarch would be accompanied by Prince Charles if she decides to attend the event.

"It was announced in July last year that the NHS, celebrating its 74th birthday today, would receive the George Cross in recognition of the work of staff past and present over seven decades and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

The George Cross, instituted by King George VI on September 24, 1940 during the height of the Blitz, has previously been conferred collectively on Malta in 1942 and the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1999.